Apple has undertaken significant changes to comply with the European Union’s Digital Markets Act (DMA). DMA is a set of regulations aimed at regulating big tech companies. In line with this, Apple has been introducing various policies, some of which have sparked controversy. However, on Tuesday, the company announced one of its most notable moves yet, influenced by the DMA.

Apple’s latest move entails allowing app developers to distribute their iOS applications directly to iPhone and iPad users through their websites. Furthermore, developers will have the freedom to include external links within their apps without adhering to Apple’s guidelines or templates for discounts, promotions, and other offers. Additionally, companies opting to establish an “alternative marketplace” will now be permitted to exclusively distribute their apps through those platforms.

Apple introduced these new policy additions in an update titled “More options for apps distributed in the European Union,” which was announced on Tuesday. Earlier this year, Apple unveiled significant changes to its App Store model in anticipation of the Digital Markets Act (DMA). This regulation mandates big tech firms to open up their key platforms to third-party entities to foster competition.

Apple implemented a series of DMA-influenced alterations that touched upon various aspects of iOS. The most notable is its modification to the App Store. With the DMA in effect, Apple was no longer able to maintain a monopoly on app distribution via the App Store. To comply, Apple permitted the establishment of competitors to the App Store, termed “alternative marketplaces,” for distributing apps on iOS devices. Developers releasing apps through these marketplaces would not be bound by Apple’s App Store content guidelines or subject to its revenue-sharing model.

While Apple’s recent updates represent progress toward compliance with regulatory mandates, developers opting for alternative distribution methods face additional stringent requirements. The tech giant has outlined certain prerequisites for developers wishing to distribute their apps through their websites. These developers must be enrolled in the Apple Developer Program. They must maintain a good standing for at least two consecutive years. Additionally, their apps must have garnered over one million first-year installs on iOS devices in the European Union in the preceding calendar year.

Furthermore, developers will assume responsibilities typically managed by app distributors. It will include addressing government inquiries and communicating with Apple concerning issues like fraudulent or illicit activities associated with their apps.