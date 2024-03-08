Apple Will Soon Make ‘iPhone To Android Transfer’ Easier
The European Union’s Digital Markets Act (DMA) is pushing Apple to flutter things up with its walled garden in a way the silicon giant has never done before. Apple is attempting to comply with the regulation, that’s why it has been introducing several significant changes. The company is working on a user-friendly way of transferring data from iPhones to Android. The silicon giant released a document that outlines how it will comply with the DMA. Within the document, the company reveals it is working on a user-friendly solution for iPhone to Android Transfer. However, it is pertinent to mention that the data transfer solution will likely make its way until fall next year.
Apple Working On A User-Friendly ‘iPhone To Android Transfer’ Method
There are several other interesting tidbits in the document as well. They are related to the default browser and navigation apps. Apple is also working on a “browser switching solution” that will come out in late 2024 or early 2025. It will allow users to transfer data to another browser on the same device. Moreover, users will also be able to get rid of Safari altogether if they want to, by the end of 2024. The notable thing is that the document doesn’t reveal whether any of these features will be available globally or will be exclusive to users in the EU.
According to Apple:
“The phone data transfer feature is a solution that helps mobile operating system providers develop more user-friendly solutions to transfer data from an iPhone to a non-Apple phone.”
So, let’s wait and watch whether Apple brings these changes to users outside of the EU or not. It is anticipated that the silicon giant will make these changes exclusive to the EU based on how it is handling other DMA compliance measures, like sideloading. Anyhow, stay tuned to get more information.
