Apple has finally announced iOS 16.1, iPad OS 16.1 and macOS Ventura. The updates include a number of new features for iPhone, iPad and Mac devices. One of the prominent features is the Continuity Camera, which allows iPhone owners to use their device as a webcam for their Macs. The iPad and Mac updates also introduce Stage Manager, the new windows management feature for multitasking.

Apple Announces iOS 16.1, iPad OS 16.1 and macOS Ventura

See Also: Apple is Reportedly Testing Mac Pro with Apple Silicon Chips

iOS 16.1 also introduces a new marquee feature for iPhones that support Live Activities. A couple of Apple’s native apps have been able to take advantage of this feature. The feature will provide live updating information on your Lock Screen and in the Dynamic Island on iPhone 14 Pro models.

Additionally, iCloud Shared Photo Library comes to iPhone, iPad and Mac with these updates. Now, you can share libraries among multiple family members with contributions from all. Apple Fitness+ is now also available for use. You can now access workouts on your iPhones without having an Apple wearable of your own.

Moreover, the Mail app finally gets the ability to schedule messages, gain missing attachments and CC recipient detection. You can also set reminders and follow-up suggestions. The Search function is also meant to work better.

All the updates should appear if you navigate to Settings > General > Software Update on iPhone or iPad, or to Preferences > Software Update on Mac.

Check Also: Now You Will See More Ads In Apple App Store From Oct 25