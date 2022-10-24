Apple is all ready to launch its Mac lineup, most probably, in the coming month. While Apple has already completed the Apple Silicon transition for most of its Mac lineup, the Mac Pro remains to change. According to a new report, Apple is testing Mac Pro with Apple Silicon chips. Moreover, the Mac Pro will release sometime in early 2023.

Apple is Reportedly Testing Mac Pro with Apple Silicon Chips

According to a report by Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, Apple is readying updated versions of the 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro, the Mac mini, and the all-new Mac Pro. However, the new MacBook Pro models will be powered by M2 Pro and M2 Max chips. The M2 Max will have 12 CPU cores—made up of 8 performance cores and 4 efficiency cores. It will have 38 graphics cores. It will also continue to come with up to 64 gigabytes of memory.

The report further revealed that Apple is working on a new Mac mini. This will also be powered by the M2 chip. This version of the M2 chip will be the same one as what debuted in the 13-inch MacBook Pro and MacBook Air in June.

Meanwhile, the Mac Pro is even more impressive. It will be offered with options for 24 and 48 CPU cores and 76 and 152 graphics cores. It will come with up to 256 GB of memory. Moreover, it will run macOS Ventura 13.3.

As for a release date, the new MacBook Pro and Mac mini will be available within the coming months. However, the Mac Pro will be available in the first quarter of 2023.

Check Also: macOS Ventura Expected to Launch on October 24 With Support for Next 14-Inch and 16-Inch MacBook Pro