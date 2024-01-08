Apple has started sending checks for Batterygate claims. Apple’s past decision to slow down iPhones with older batteries, a move that ignited the “batterygate saga,” seems to be culminating in compensation for affected users. Recently, reports from MacRumors surfaced, indicating that individuals impacted by this controversy have begun receiving checks. Some people are reporting to get deposits averaging $92.17 in their accounts. The dedicated settlement website, updated in December, signalled that these payments were slated for distribution in the current month.

Apple Begins Sending Checks for ‘Batterygate’ Claims

The genesis of this saga dates back to 2017 when a developer uncovered that specific iOS 10 updates deliberately slowed down performance on older iPhone models like the 6S and 7. Initially, Apple hadn’t been transparent about the purpose behind these performance restrictions.

However, the company later clarified that the intent was to prevent these phones from experiencing sudden shutdowns as their batteries aged and degraded. Subsequently, multiple class action lawsuits emerged. They claimed that Apple’s actions coerced users into prematurely upgrading their devices instead of opting for a battery replacement.

Following negotiations, the company agreed to a settlement in 2020. By August of the subsequent year, a law firm representing customers involved in the lawsuit announced that a judge had removed the final hurdle. An ongoing legal appeal that had been delaying the disbursement of compensations. The affected iPhone models encompassed the 6, 6 Plus, 6S, 6S Plus, 7, 7 Plus, and the original iPhone SE.

During the settlement discussions, it was estimated that approved claims filed by October 6th, 2020, could expect payments of around $65. Therefore, those who met this criterion might now receive a slightly higher sum than anticipated. Recent compensation checks mark the end of the “batterygate saga,” offering recompense to affected iPhone users.

See Also: Apple Supplier Shares Decline in Asia Amidst Barclays’ iPhone Downgrade