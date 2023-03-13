Advertisement

According to some latest reports, Apple CEO Tim Cook ordered to launch the mixed-reality (MR) headset despite the designers’ warning. The Financial Times reports, that Tim Cook sided with operations chief Jeff Williams in pushing to launch a first-generation mixed-reality headset device this year which is against the wishes of the company’s design team.

Advertisement

Apple CEO Ordered Headset Launch Despite Designers’ Warning

Apple has not launched the headsets yet although the company is working on it for several years. However, some previous reports have revealed that the company will most likely launch the device this year at WWDC. But the latest reports have claimed that the company’s industrial design team cautioned that devices in the category are not yet ready for launch.

On the other hand, Apple’s operations team wanted to ship an early version of the product in the form of a VR-focused headset that allows users to watch 3D videos, perform interactive workouts, or make FaceTime calls with virtual avatars.

Advertisement

‌Tim Cook‌ reportedly sided with Jeff Williams, overruling objections from Apple’s designers and pressing for an early launch with a more limited product.

Apple’s headset has reportedly been in active development for seven years. It is Apple’s first new computing platform developed entirely under Tim Cook’s leadership.

The company is still expecting to sell only around a million units of the headset during its first year of sale at a ~$3,000 price point. There are also reports that Apple will introduce a budget-friendly device as well.

Advertisement

See Also: Apple to Launch High-End and Low-End AR/VR Headsets in 2025