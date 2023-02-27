Advertisement

We already reported that Apple is working on its first-ever AR/VR headset this year. However now, some latest reports have claimed that Apple could launch high-end and low-end AR/VR headsets in 2025. These headsets will be developed and produced by Luxcaseict and Foxconn, respectively.

Advertisement

Apple to Launch High-End and Low-End AR/VR Headsets in 2025

The latest leak revealed that Apple’s manufacturing partner Foxconn is already developing a cheaper second-generation version of the headset. The report further revealed that Apple’s first headset will be “extremely expensive,” with industry estimates ranging from $3,000 to $5,000. On the other hand, Apple’s second-generation headset will have a more affordable price.

Check Also: Apple’s Mixed-Reality Headset to Launch at WWDC in June

Advertisement

Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo says that Pegatron is gradually withdrawing from Apple’s headset business. It will likely transfer its AR/MR development team and production resources to Luxcaseict in the first half of 2023. Luxcaseict is a joint venture between Luxshare ICT and Pegatron.

This will see Luxshare ICT take over the subsequent design and production of the high-end version of the second-generation headset. Such changes will lead to “the subsequent acceleration of reducing the cost of the headset, which is what Apple expects,” adds Kuo.

Some previous reports also claimed that Apple is planning to release a cheaper version of its AR/VR headset. The headset would supposedly use more affordable components, such as lower-resolution lenses.

Advertisement

Apple’s first headset will be announced at WWDC in June and will reportedly have over a dozen cameras, dual 4K lenses, advanced eye and hand tracking, and many other advanced features. As for software, the device is said to have an iOS-like interface with a grid of apps.

See Also: Apple iPhone 15 Pro Will Reportedly Catch Up to Samsung with Memory