Apple Collects Less Data As Compared To Google & Other Companies: Report

Apple is generally known for its push for privacy as it states that this is a “fundamental human right.” It is quite different from most Big Tech companies all around the world as it’s not a company driven by ads. It clearly means that it doesn’t need to collect your data to sell products. Recently, a new study has shown that, in fact, Apple is the only company that collects less amount of data compared to other companies.

Google Tops The List of Data Collectors While Apple Is At The Last Position

StockApps analysis has recently revealed that out of the five major digital firms, which include Google, Twitter, Apple, Amazon, and Facebook, Google is at the top most position which harvests the most data on its users while Apple secures the last position. The reports reveal that Google collects 39 data points for each user, and Apple only collects 12. It is a big difference indeed. What’s impressive and worth mentioning here is that StockApp analysis shows that Facebook only collects two points more than Apple. Isn’t it astonishing? The explanation given regarding this fact is:

Twitter and Facebook both save more information than they need to. However, with Facebook, most of the data they store is information users enter.

According to the report, Apple only stores the information that is necessary to maintain users’ accounts. It further states that:

Apple is in a league above Amazon in protecting user privacy. It is the most privacy-conscious firm out there. Apple only stores the information that is necessary to maintain users’ accounts. This is because their website is not as reliant on advertising revenue as are Google, Twitter, and Facebook.

StockApp has further said that each of the data firms focuses on a particular category of data and not the quantity of data. The fact is that Google collects various types of information for individual users. The company relies on this data for targeted advertisements rather than relying on third-party trackers.

Let’s have a look at the chart:

The new analysis recommends using applications that can help you protect your data. So, always prefer those apps that are known for their push for privacy. For instance, use the browser DuckDuckGo instead of Google Chrome. There are many other options you need to check in terms of privacy before selecting one.

