In 2021, DuckDuckGo introduced a free service aimed to thwart email trackers and assist users in protecting their privacy. Initially, the Email Protection beta was accessible via a waitlist. Now, it is in open beta, which means that anyone may try it without having to wait.

Email Protection is a forwarding service that eliminates message trackers. DuckDuckGo will also disclose which trackers it wipes. During the waitlist beta, 85 percent of testers’ emails had trackers, according to DuckDuckGo.

Users Can Now Use Free Email Privacy Service of DuckDuckGo

Email Protection is available on the iOS and Android versions of the DuckDuckGo Privacy Browser. To test it, navigate to the Email Protection section of the settings. On desktop, the DuckDuckGo Privacy Essentials extension for Firefox, Chrome, Edge, and Brave, or DuckDuckGo’s Mac browser, is required.

Anyone may now sign up for a @duck.com email address. Furthermore, you can create an endless number of private email addresses, including one for each website if you wish. Additionally, you can deactivate an address at any moment.

The organization has enhanced Email Protection with privacy-focused procedures. Link Tracking Protection prevents the tracking of email links, while Smarter Encryption converts unencrypted HTTP links to secure HTTPS links whenever available. In addition, you can now reply to messages using a @duck.com address rather than your regular email address.

