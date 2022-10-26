Apple’s vice president of worldwide marketing, Greg Joswiak, confirmed that Apple will have to move to USB-C on iPhone and its remaining devices that still have a Lightning connector in order to comply with new EU rules. According to the EU rule, USB-C will have to be the common port across a wide range of consumer electronic devices, including the ‌iPhone‌ and AirPods. Apple is reportedly testing iPhone 15 models with a USB-C port.

Apple Confirms iPhone 15 is Getting USB-C Port

See Also: Apple Announces iOS 16.1, iPad OS 16.1 and macOS Ventura

But it also seems like Apple is not happy with this decision. Greg Joswiak said that: “obviously we’ll have to comply with the EU rule, we have no choice.” He also suggested that charging bricks with detachable cables has mostly solved the issue of standardization, and claimed that switching the iPhone to Lightning to USB-C would cause lots of e-waste.

Some previous reports have revealed that Apple will move to USB-C ports for all the AirPods models as well as the Mac accessories like Magic Keyboard and Magic Trackpad from the year 2024. Some reports are also claiming that Apple iPad will come with a USB-C port by the end of this year. We will get more details about it in the near future.

Unfortunately, there are also no words on whether the company will sell its device with a USB-C port outside the EU. But this is for sure that users in the EU will get iPhone 15 with USB-C type next year.

Check Also: Apple May Adopt Hybrid OLED tech for iPad by 2024