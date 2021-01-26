Apple Introduces the Special Edition of Power-Beats Pro Wireless Earbuds

Apple brand joined hands in a special edition of Power-beats Pro Wireless Earbuds with the successful design brand Fragment. This headset’s design style pays tribute to the ideas and principles of Hiroshi Fujiwara, designer and Japanese trend godfather. It’s simple and elegant, with a single pure tone. The latest version arrives in the shape of white ivory, navy blue, blue glacier, pink cloud, red lava and black.

On one earplug of the headset, the classic doubly-lightning symbol shows, and on the other earplug is the FRGMT brand. A double-blade logo and a selection of sticks are also present in the charging case.

Also Read: Best Wireless Earbuds 2020 you should know

The earphones Power-beats Pro special edition have been ergonomically equipped and designed on the latest Apple H1 earphones internally. The new acoustic structure offers solid and balance sound effects, pure sound quality, clear, and increases the dynamic range.

Show Some Love! <3



Adjustable non-slip ear cable hooks are available, four sizes of earplugs are provided, volume and music controls are installed on both left and right ear plugs, automatic play/pause sensors will sense if the earplug is on the ear, and receiving calls are also supported.

Power-Beats Pro Wireless earbuds come with Bluetooth technology with a wider range, reduced signal loss, Siri voice wake-up and connections with one button to the iPhone. The average battery life time is 9 hours, but the power will go longer than 24 hours with the charging box. The 5-minute charge will also have up to 1.5 hours of playback and up to 4.5 hours with a 15-minute charge.

The special edition headphone Power-beats Pro is available in China for $291 approximately Rs. 47,000. Sale is expected to start on 29 January, 2021.

You may also be interested in: LG launches wireless earbuds with sanitizing technology