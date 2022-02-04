Apple iOS privacy change will hit Facebook with $10 billion Loss

What we had expected has happened. Last year Apple introduced a new privacy change to the iOS operating system. Due to the new Apple iOS privacy, Facebook has to face the consequences. The Facebook parent company, Meta revealed that due to this new security system, social media company’s sales will decrease by about $10 billion.

While revealing this upcoming impact, Meta CFO Dave Wehner said:

“We believe the impact of iOS overall is a headwind on our business in 2022. “It’s on the order of $10 billion, so it’s a pretty significant headwind for our business.”

Many people would be thinking that which security feature is going to impact the company’s sales. Apple’s App Tracking Transparency feature reduces the targeting capabilities by limiting advertisers from accessing an iPhone user.

Apple iOS privacy Change impacts Advertisers as well

The company warned about several challenges coming it’s way after Meta shares sank by 23%. Analyzing the first-quarter revenue, the company revealed that first-quarter revenue will be $27 billion to $29 billion. The specialists believe that this number is going to exceed $30 billion.

“We’re just estimating what we think is the overall impact of the cumulative iOS changes to where the 2022 revenue forecast is. “If you aggregate the changes that we’re seeing on iOS, that’s the order of magnitude. We can’t be precise on this. It’s an estimate.”

Apple’s ATT feature asks users if they want to be tracked when they open any app. If the user opts for no option, the app developer can not access the IDFA. IDFA is the device ID that is used to target people for the effectiveness of online ads.