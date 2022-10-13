Apple iPad Pro 2022: Specs, design and price

Apple is all eye on its iPad Pro 2022 lineup ready for October release. Apple typically releases new tablets in October, and the iPad Pro is one model that is overdue for an update.

According to renowned tipster and journalist Mark Gurman, the iPad Pro 2022 is currently expected to launch in the fall. This would make sense given that earlier iPad Pro versions were unveiled and released in the fall.

The two expected iPad models would be the following generation for the respective iPad Pros, are the iPad Pro 12.9-inch (6th gen) and iPad Pro 11-inch (4th gen).

We anticipate a higher pricing for that model if a new, larger-screened, 14- or 15-inch variant is introduced. Regarding the remaining iPad Pro models, we anticipate price changes in the US, but expect inflation-adjusted pricing in the UK and other countries.

Processor:

The new M2 processor, which Apple has released for the MacBook Air and 13-inch MacBook Pro, will almost probably be used in the iPad Pro. Expect slightly higher speeds than the M1 of about 20 percent.

Glass back

According to Gurman and others, the next iPad Pro will have a glass back for the first time rather than an aluminium one.

MagSafe and wireless charging

According to a number of news sources, including Mark Gurman at Bloomberg, the new iPad Pro models will have glass backs as opposed to the present aluminium ones. This will enable the first-ever use of wireless charging and MagSafe on the iPad line.