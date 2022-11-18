Apple iPhone 15 Ultra Will Be The Most Expensive iPhone Ever – Rumor The Upcoming Apple Flagship iPhone 15 Ultra Might Set You Back A Hefty Price

Apple increased prices throughout the world for the iPhone 14 series, excluding only China and the United States. A fresh leak about the iPhone 15 suggests that prices will rise even further. It appears that no one will be able to avoid them this time around.

LeaksApplePro, a well-known industry insider, has tweeted that the “iPhone 15 Ultra will cost substantially more to manufacture than the iPhone 14 Pro Max”. He doesn’t reveal the exact sum, but it likely allows for an increase in prices across the globe. The upcoming flagship iPhone 15 Ultra from Apple might set you back a cool PKR 1 million.

iPhone 15 Ultra will cost substantially more to manufacture than iPhone 14 Pro Max — LeaksApplePro (@LeaksApplePro) November 10, 2022

Those who are not aware of the iPhone 15 Ultra should know that it is anticipated to replace the Pro Max in Apple’s upcoming lineup of iPhones. The word “replace” is the one that is most important in this context.

However, it is predicted that Apple iPhone 15 Ultra variant may cost around PKR 1 Million.

