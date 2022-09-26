At the start of this month, Apple unveiled its most-anticipated iPhone 14 series. Apple has also replaced the name of its Pro model with the Plus model. Some latest reports have claimed that the upcoming iPhone 15 series will not include the Pro Max model. Instead, the company will introduce the iPhone 15 Ultra.

Advertisement

iPhone 15 Ultra to Replace Pro Max Next Year

See Also: TSMC to start 3nm chip production for M2 Pro for iPhone 15

Analysts Ming-Chi Kuo and Mark Gurman have already hinted at the new name of the flagship model of the upcoming iPhone series. It makes sense as it will better align with the Apple M1 and Watch naming schemes. The interesting thing about the iPhone 15 Ultra is that it will have some exclusive hardware.

The previous reports have revealed that the phone will have 8K video recording and the iPhone 15 Pro will support it as well. Moreover, the Ultra model will exclusively have a periscope lens (6x or 5x). Also, the Ultra will have improved battery life which will last 3-4 hours longer.

Not only this but the iPhone 15 Ultra will also cost more than the iPhone14 Pro Max, possibly starting at $1,200. As for the rest of the series, there will be some unification – all four models to adopt the Dynamic Island design. However, the two pairs will still use different tiers of chipsets. The Pro and Ultra models will use the new Apple A17, while the vanilla iPhone 15 and the 15 Plus will most likely get the current A16.

The reports are in the initial stages. We will get more details about the phones in the coming months.

Check Also: Apple iPhone 15 Series Will Come With USB-C & Dynamic Island: Leak