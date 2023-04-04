Apple iPhone Roadmap Revealed: ProMotion, under-Displayn Face ID, Selfie camera and more

A new report from analysts at Display Supply Chain Consultants (DSCC) revealed the broad “roadmap” of Apple detailing the future of iPhone display technology through 2027. Apple adopted a new LTPO screen technology on the iPhone for the first time in iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max. The report claims that this feature will remain exclusively to the “Pro” model iPhones for the next several years.
This means that the LTPO technology, and associated features like ProMotion and Always-On, will likely remain exclusive to the higher-end iPhone models. The report further claims that from 2025 Apple will bring the LTPO technology to all the iPhone models.
LTPO is basically a custom OLED display that offers variable refresh rate rather than having a fixed rate. Currently, only the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max offer ProMotion, while the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus offer static refresh rates at 60Hz.
LTPO also plays a major role in power efficiency, allowing the iPhone 14 Pro to run at 120Hz without major impacts to battery life. This also plays a role in the Always-On Display used in the iPhone 14 Pro lineup.
Additionally, DSCC’s Ross Young has shared a look into the future iPhone display roadmap for in-screen Face ID and camera technology. For the non-Pro iPhones, Young lays out the following roadmap:
- 2021: Notch, LTPS
- 2022: Notch, LTPS
- 2023: Pill, LTPS
- 2024: Pill, LTPS
- 2025: Pill, LTPO
- 2026: Pill, LTPO
- 2027: Under panel Face ID + hole, LTPO
And for the “Pro” model iPhones, all of which will feature LTPO display technology:
- 2021: Notch
- 2022: Pill
- 2023: Pill
- 2024: Pill
- 2025: Under panel Face ID + Hole
- 2026: Under panel Face ID + Hole
- 2027: Under panel Face ID + Under Panel Camera
