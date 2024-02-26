Apple Is Dabbling In Various Wearable Designs Including Smart Glasses
The silicon giant, Apple is considering new ways to grow its wearable business. According to the latest reports, the future roadmap for Apple wearables may include AI-powered smart glasses, Smart rings, and AirPods with cameras. Mark Gurman revealed it in the Power On newsletter today. However, it is worth mentioning that both concepts are in the exploratory phase inside Apple. They depict more of a look at the company’s plans than discreet products. Let’s dig into the various wearable designs Apple has been considering to launch in the future.
