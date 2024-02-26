Apple Is Dabbling In Various Wearable Designs Including Smart Glasses

The silicon giant, Apple is considering new ways to grow its wearable business. According to the latest reports, the future roadmap for Apple wearables may include AI-powered smart glasses, Smart rings, and AirPods with cameras. Mark Gurman revealed it in the Power On newsletter today. However, it is worth mentioning that both concepts are in the exploratory phase inside Apple. They depict more of a look at the company’s plans than discreet products. Let’s dig into the various wearable designs Apple has been considering to launch in the future.

Smart Ring

Apple’s industrial design team introduced the idea of a “smart ring” a few years ago. According to Gurman, the ring will be focused on health and fitness features. He also revealed that Apple is not actively developing the finger-worn device at this time. It means it is still unclear whether the wearable gadget will ever be released. The amazing part about this ring is that it could be a lower-cost alternative to the Apple Watch that could sync health and fitness data with a paired iPhone. It is tipped to compete with products like the Oura Ring and Samsung’s upcoming Galaxy Ring.

Apple Smart Glasses

Rumors claim that the silicon giant will probably release advanced AR glasses based on its Vision Pro headset. In the recent development, Gurman stated the company has considered developing a “less ambitious” pair of smart glasses. These glasses will serve as an “AirPods replacement,” with built-in speakers, cameras, health sensors, and AI capabilities. Moreover, they will compete with Meta’s Ray-Ban Smart Glasses and Amazon’s Echo Frames. Sources claim that the glasses are in a “technology investigation” stage within Apple’s hardware engineering division. So, the launch is still far off.

AirPods With Cameras

Last year, Apple engineers started digging into how to fit low-resolution camera sensors into AirPods, according to Gurman. Recent rumors claim that Apple is also working on AirPods with Cameras. If ever launched, these AirPods are tipped to offer AI features that “assist people in their daily routines.”