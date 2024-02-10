Apple Is Reportedly Working On Two Clamshell Foldable iPhones
Samsung’s Galaxy Z Flip series has been quite popular among customers even though it is not packed with absolute top-tier specifications. The success of Samsung’s foldable series has not gone unnoticed by competitors as well. Many Android rivals introduced their own versions of clamshell foldable phones. The most high-profile entrant worth mentioning here is Apple right now. Several reports claim that Apple is working on clamshell foldable iPhones. According to a recent report, the silicon giant is building prototypes of at least two iPhones that fold like a clamshell, just like the Galaxy Z Flip. The foldable iPhones are tipped to be in early development. It seems that the highly anticipated Apple foldable phones aren’t on the company’s mass production plans for this year or the next. Apple may cancel the product if the prototypes don’t meet the company’s expectations.
Apple To Bring Clamshell Foldable iPhones In Coming Years
It would not be wrong to say that Apple has long toyed with the idea of a foldable iPhone. Back in 2018, Apple CEO Tim Cook spoke to engineers and designers at the company about the possibility of a foldable iPhone. Moreover, he also “reacted positively” to a demo of a 7-inch foldable display. However, many years have passed but Apple still hasn’t released a foldable display product in any format yet.
Sources claim that Apple’s industrial design team likes a foldable iPhone whose display faces outside when the smartphone is shut. They also wanted it to be half as thin as the current iPhones so that it wouldn’t be too thick when closed. Nevertheless, an outward-facing display is inclined to all sorts of external damage. Making a thin foldable is also not easy as there are limitations on component sizes, such as batteries. One of the important challenges Apple would have to face is bringing compelling features. A foldable iPhone is anticipated to be more expensive than a regular iPhone, so, it might not be easy to convince consumers. Isn’t it?
Apple is also working on a foldable iPad. It is tipped to be thicker. Engineers working on the foldable iPad are trying to annihilate the display crease for a smooth and seamless experience that works well with an Apple Pencil. So, let’s wait and watch what comes first. A Foldable iPhone or a foldable iPad?
