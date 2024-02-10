Apple Is Reportedly Working On Two Clamshell Foldable iPhones

Samsung’s Galaxy Z Flip series has been quite popular among customers even though it is not packed with absolute top-tier specifications. The success of Samsung’s foldable series has not gone unnoticed by competitors as well. Many Android rivals introduced their own versions of clamshell foldable phones. The most high-profile entrant worth mentioning here is Apple right now. Several reports claim that Apple is working on clamshell foldable iPhones. According to a recent report, the silicon giant is building prototypes of at least two iPhones that fold like a clamshell, just like the Galaxy Z Flip. The foldable iPhones are tipped to be in early development. It seems that the highly anticipated Apple foldable phones aren’t on the company’s mass production plans for this year or the next. Apple may cancel the product if the prototypes don’t meet the company’s expectations.

Apple To Bring Clamshell Foldable iPhones In Coming Years