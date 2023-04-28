Apple is all ready to launch its iPhone 15 in the third quarter of this year. As we are approaching the launch date, we are getting more and more details about the upcoming devices. We also know that all four iPhone 15 models will feature a USB-C port instead of Lightning. Because of the new EU law, several Apple accessories will switch to USB-C as well. According to the latest reports, Apple is working on EarPods with USB-C ahead of iPhone 15 launch.
According to a tweet today from leaker ShrimpApplePro, EarPods with a USB-C connector are already in mass production. They previously said Foxconn is supplying the earbuds.
Apple is working on EarPods with USB-C Ahead of iPhone 15 Launch
Check Also: ‘Apple Glasses’ to Launch in 2026 or 2027 at the Earliest
The new EarPods would connect directly to the USB-C port on iPhone 15 models, without an adapter. Apple’s wired earbuds are currently available with a Lightning connector or a 3.5mm headphone jack, with both versions priced at $19.
EarPods have become less popular since Apple released wireless AirPods in 2016 and removed the headphone jack on iPhones, but they remain a more affordable option for customers. EarPods also provide a simple plug-and-play wired listening experience, with a built-in remote and no charging or pairing necessary.
Apple is expected to announce the iPhone 15 lineup in September, and the new EarPods would likely launch around then. Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo previously claimed that other accessories like AirPods charging cases, the MagSafe Battery Pack, and the Magic Keyboard/Trackpad/Mouse trio will switch to USB-C in the future as well.
See Also: Apple to Launch Two New Mac Studios Very Soon