According to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, Apple is planning to release at least two new Mac Studios in the future. This information suggests that the Mac Studio was not a one-off stopgap product amid the wait for the first Mac Pro with Apple silicon.
Apple to Launch Two New Mac Studios Very Soon
In his newsletter today, focused on new MacBooks and other announcements planned for WWDC, Gurman briefly mentioned that “there are also two Mac Studio follow-ups planned, but their timing is less clear.” He did not share further details about the new models. Currently, there is no information available about the tech specs and release timing.
Apple released the Mac Studio and its companion Studio Display in March 2022. The high-end desktop computer is available with Apple’s M1 Max and M1 Ultra chips. The pricing for these configurations starts at $1,999 and $3,999, respectively. The higher-end Mac Studio with the M1 Ultra chip is currently the fastest Mac ever released.
In February, Gurman said the next Mac Pro would be equipped with an M2 Ultra chip and offer “very similar” functionality as the Mac Studio. He further revealed that it “wouldn’t make sense” for Apple to release a Mac Studio with an M2 Ultra chip. He also suggested updating the computer when its M3 Max and M3 Ultra chips are ready at least. If so, the next Mac Studio will launch in 2024 at the earliest.
