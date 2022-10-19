The Silicon Valley giant Apple is back with a bang! Yesterday, the company introduced the next-gen 11-inch and 12.9-inch iPad Pro models, which are powered by the most recent M2 Apple Silicon CPUs. The M2 processor debuted in the 2022 MacBook Air and 13-inch MacBook Premium, and this update delivers the same performance as Apple’s pro tablet series. Apple claims that the M2’s 8-core CPU is up to 15% quicker than the M1’s CPU. The GPU is around 35% quicker. Additionally, the M2 chip enables the iPad Pro to record ProPres video for the first time.

Apple Launches the Next-Gen iPad Pro with Powerful M2 Chip

New Hovering Feature for Apple Pencil:

In addition to the performance improvement provided by the M2 chip, the iPad Pros can now identify when the Apple Pencil is floating above the screen. This means that UI elements can expand and respond when the user’s stylus approaches the screen. With the new hovering functionality, the iPad will detect when the Apple Pencil is hovering above the display. This indicates that user interface elements can jiggle in anticipation of a committed user activity. As the Pencil approaches the display, for example, a Scribble text field expands. A new API will make this hovering capability accessible to third-party applications.

The hovering feature does not require a new version of Apple Pencil, and the existing compatible Apple Pencil for iPad Pro (the second-generation model) is still available for $129 at the time of this writing.

More Advanced Wi-Fi Connectivity:

In addition to speedier Wi-Fi networking, the new iPad Pro supports the most recent Wi-Fi 6E standards. When connected to a 6E network, download speeds can be up to twice as fast. Cellular devices now support more 5G bands for improved global coverage.

Price:

The 11-inch iPad Pro costs $799, while the 12.9-inch iPad Pro costs $1099. These costs are identical to those of the preceding generation. The new iPad models are now available for pre-order, with shipments beginning on October 26.

