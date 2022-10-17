YouTube Launches home screen widgets for iPhone & iPad

Joining the race, YouTube is adding home screen widgets for iPhone & iPad. These widgets are added in such a way as to provide convenience with shortcuts.

These widgets for iPhone include “Quick Actions” which is 4X2 in size and is termed as the fastest thing to browse YouTube. Other than this, there is a “Search YouTube” field that is used to quickly launch UI with the keyboard open whereas the icon brings up the voice lookup.

Other widgets for shortcuts include “Home”, “Shorts” and “Subscriptions” to open the respective actions immediately. The widget users outlined icons that are placed at the bottom bar. As evident from the name, home directs users toward the main page, whereas Shorts take us to YouTube’s immense short-form video focus.

Another widget sized 2×2 is also placed at the bottom named “search” having a black or white background. It allows quick text entry.

During the last two weeks, YouTube’s new home screen widgets are rolled out for iPhone and iPad users and are now in the new version 17.40.5, we can see them live as well. However, make sure that to open the after updating one needs to long press on the home screen and launch the widget picker from the top left corner.

iOS came up with the last widget by the start of 2022 with inbox from Gmail, XL iPad options by Drive, and Translate shortcuts. And now the company has launched these widgets along with six lock screen widgets. It seems it is trying to make users’ experience easier than before.

