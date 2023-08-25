Apple Leaks Unveiled All-New iPhone 15 & iPhone 15 Pro Design Changes

Apple is wrapping up to launch the highly anticipated iPhone 15 series in September. We have been getting many rumors and leaks regarding the iPhone 15 lineup for a long time. Recently, we got our hands on new iPhone 15 leaks that have detailed numerous upgrades, including faster charging, new colors, and updated cables. Let’s dig into it.

Apple iPhone 15 Rumors & Leaks So Far

The most impactful iPhone 15 rumor claims that the transition to USB-C will result in equipping the iPhone 15 range with charging speeds of up to 35W. Let me tell you that it is still slower than many Android contenders, however, 35W charging is tipped to represent a 40-50% increase on the iPhone 13 (23W) and iPhone 14 (25W) and a 30% increase on the iPhone 13 and iPhone 14 Pro Max (both 27W). iPhones usually take about two hours to charge fully so a 30 min saving looks highly practical. Let’s wait and watch if Apple also improves the quick charging (0-50% in 30 minutes). The highly anticipated iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max will move to a titanium chassis, a new solid-state Action button, and extremely thin bezels. The Pro Max will also boast Apple’s first 10x optical zoom camera.

Some leaks suggest that only iPhone 15 Pro models will get high-speed Thunderbolt 4 data speeds (40Gbps/40,000Mbps) from their USB-C ports. On the contrary, the standard models will be clung to Lightning’s USB 2.0 old-fashioned performance. iPhone charging cables are also tipped to be getting a design upgrade. The silicon giant is said to be working on braided USB-C cables that will color-match the upcoming range. Rumors claim that the cables will at least come in white, black, yellow, purple, and orange. These cables will be 1.5 to 1.6 meters long, which is 50% longer than the charging cable Apple has supplied with every previous models. This new cable seems to address both concerns of being too short and too fragile.

Apple may make a Thunderbolt 4-compatible USB-C cable an optional upgrade. What do you think? We won’t have to wait too long to find out as Apple is tipped to announce the range on September 12.

