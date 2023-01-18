Advertisement

Finally, after getting a lot of leaks and delays, Apple announced the 2023 editions of the MacBook Pro 14-inch and 16-inch along with the Mac mini with the new Apple M2 Pro and M2 Max processors. The MacBooks also get updated connectivity options and the Mac mini has a lower starting price.

Apple MacBook Pro and Mac mini models with M2 Pro and M2 Max Are Now Official

The MacBook Pro 14-inch and 16-inch can now be configured with the M2 Pro and M2 Max chips. These chips offer up to 20% faster CPU performance and 30% faster GPU performance. Apple also gives you the option to choose from any configurations you want.

Here are two options for the M2 Pro and M2 Max, respectively. You can get the M2 Pro with a 10-core CPU and 16-core GPU or a 12-core CPU and 19-core GPU. The M2 Max can be configured in either a 12-core CPU and 30-core GPU or 12-core CPU and 38-core GPU options.

The new processors also bring updated unified memory configurations, with the M2 Pro offering 16GB and 32GB options whereas the M2 Max offers 32GB, 64GB, and 96GB options. You can also configure the built-in flash storage from 512GB all the way to 8TB. However, the cheapest version will get 16GB memory and 512GB storage.

Moreover, the 14-inch model comes with 18 hours of video playback and 12 hours of wireless web browsing. On the other hand, the 16-inch model can do 22 hours of video playback and 15 hours of wireless web browsing.

Additionally, the new MacBook Pro models come with improved connectivity options. You now get Wi-Fi 6E for faster wireless connectivity. HDMI has been updated to the 2.1 standards, supporting up to 8K at 60Hz and 4K at 240Hz.

The MacBook Pro 14-inch is available in $1999, $2499, and $3099 variants. Whereas, the 16-inch is available in $2499, $2699, and $3499 variants. All models can be configured with all options through the Apple online store.

Apple Mac Mini:

The new Mac mini also comes with the M2 and the M2 Pro processors. It also now has a lower starting price of $599. The Mac mini has the M2 processor for the $599 and $799 models, which has an 8-core CPU and 10-core GPU. Both of these have 8GB unified memory as standard but can be configured manually with either 16GB or 24 GB.

The $1299 model comes with the M2 Pro with a 10-core CPU and 16-core GPU as standard but can be configured with the 12-core CPU and 19-core GPU variant. It includes 16GB of unified memory and can be upgraded to 32 GB. The M2 models can be configured with up to 2TB storage while the M2 Pro model can be configured with up to 8TB. There is no M2 Max option for the Mac mini.

All new Mac mini models come with Wi-Fi 6E. However, the M2 Pro model also includes the new HDMI 2.1 port as well as four Thunderbolt 4 ports instead of the two on the M2 models.