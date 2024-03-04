Apple May Announce Its New Products This Week

If you’ve been waiting for upcoming Apple products, brace yourselves and get your wallet ready. According to the latest reports, Apple is wrapping up to announce its new products this month – March 2024. Moreover, the silicon giant is tipped to announce the new products without a traditional launch event keynote this time. It means that the company will only announce the new Apple products via its website, newsroom, and social media feeds. These products may be relatively minor upgrades, however, we’ll have to wait until later this month to know for sure.

The latest rumor claims that Apple may start launching some of the products as soon as this week. The company has been working on many new products so it is not possible to see all of them this week. Apple will probably do a more staggered rollout as the month progresses–introducing some new products each week. Are you guys excited? Let’s dig into what the company is likely to launch this month.

iPad Pro with OLED Display

Apple is going to make all those people quite happy who are graphics professionals and love doing work on a tablet. The company is anticipated to update its iPad Pro line of tablets. It is pertinent to mention here that this update has been long overdue as the iPad Pro has not received an update since 2022. Reports claim that the new iPad Pro will boast an OLED display. The OLED display will produce better colors. It is tipped to be more power efficient. In addition to the OLED, the iPad Pro is anticipated to be quite thinner. It is tipped to feature a redesigned camera system with M3 chipset, which powers Apple’s latest MacBooks.

12.9-inch iPad Air Apple is anticipated to introduce the first-ever large-screen iPad Air of 12.9-inch this March. There has been no information about the upcoming features of this iPad Air. However, we don’t think Apple will include the highly anticipated M3 chip inside it as it will use it in the iPad Pro. iPad Air is tipped to get the M2 chip.

New M3 MacBook Airs

Apple will also release a new version of its most popular laptop this March– the MacBook Air. Reports claim that the 2024 MacBook Air series will look the same as that of the 2023 lineup. However, both the 13-inch and 15-inch MacBook Air are anticipated to boast the new M3 chip. The best part is that the new chip will give the M3 MacBook Airs about a 20% performance boost over the M2 varieties. It will also likely give them a little extra battery life.

New iPhone 15 Color Variant

Apple will probably release the iPhone 15 in a new color option. The company usually releases a new color option for the entry-level iPhone series around the springtime to give iPhone sales a little boost. It is expected to do the same this year.

New Apple Pencil & Magic Keyboard for iPad Pro

Apple is also tipped to release a new Apple Pencil and a new Magic Keyboard for iPad Pro. This time the Magic Keyboard will sport a larger trackpad.