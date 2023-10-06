It appears that 2023 might be the first year without a refresh for the iPad lineup. Following the introduction of edge-to-edge design and USB-C in the fall of 2022, no new models have been released. Nonetheless, there are reports hinting at a new Apple iPad Air launch in the upcoming months. These reports align with various rumours. It includes the introduction of a spec-upgraded iPad mini 7 and a 10.9-inch iPad expected to arrive from late 2023 to early 2024.

However, analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has expressed a different perspective, suggesting that we should not anticipate any new iPad releases in 2023. While Kuo’s predictions are not always spot on. Additionally, these reports support the speculation regarding a redesigned Magic Keyboard constructed from aluminium.

The most significant aspect of these iPad-related rumours pertains to the iPad Air. An anonymous source has indicated that Apple is actively developing two distinct iPad Air models, each available with both Wi-Fi and cellular connectivity.

Speculations Abound: Is Apple Planning to Unveil Four New iPad Air Variants?

The first of these models referred to as the iPad Air 6, will get the same design while receiving a chip upgrade. These models carry the code names J507 and J508 for the Wi-Fi and cellular variants.

The other two models in development bear the code names J537 and J538. However, there are no specific details available about them in the report. The report assumes that these models are based on the iPad Air but lacks further information.

The report speculates that the existence of two iPad Air series may imply the introduction of both a large and small model, similar to the iPad Pro lineup’s current configuration. Alternatively, the additional model might remain in the testing phase and never make it to market.

Typically, Apple offers a range of products with overlapping features within closely-knit price ranges, providing customers with more choices and encouraging them to consider higher-priced options if certain features are desirable.

The iPad lineup already features a well-established pricing hierarchy, but there is a noticeable gap. The 10.9-inch iPad, 11-inch iPad Air, and 11-inch iPad Pro span a price range from $449 to $799. However, there is only one choice for the 12.9-inch iPad, starting at $1,099.

Speculations have circulated that the M3 iPad Pro could introduce a larger display size, potentially between 13 inches and 14 inches, potentially phasing out the 12.9-inch size. However, if the rumours regarding the development of two iPad Air models are accurate, the 12.9-inch size category might continue to exist.

ProMotion and Thunderbolt features may not be essential for all users, particularly artists seeking a larger drawing surface. This makes the prospect of a larger iPad Air model feasible, though not necessarily guaranteed.

Given the overlap in iPad models across various price points and sizes, it’s prudent to approach this rumour with some scepticism. It’s challenging to verify the credibility of the source, which may be the same one that previously shared an inaccurate release schedule for the M3 MacBook Air, originally expected six months ago in April 2023. Therefore, it’s advisable to take this information with a grain of salt.