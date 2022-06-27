Many Apple fans would think that they won’t be seeing any new products or updates from the company after the WWDC conference. However, the Silicon Valley giant has apparently hinted that new items and a few updates will be unveiled over the next 12 months. Furthermore, Mark Gurman of Bloomberg reports that the tech company has a few more surprises for 2022 than what was unveiled at the WWDC conference (announced the new iOS 16, macOS Ventura along with improvements to iPhones, Apple Watches, and more).

Apple May Rollout New Updates and More Products in 2022

Upgrades to the iPhone Models & Apple Watch:

New iPhone models will feature a 48MP rear camera, a new front camera with a Face ID design, and an A16 processor, according to the source. Apple Watches will also receive an upgrade; the Apple Watch Series 8 and Apple Watch SE will each receive an S8 chip. In addition, a new Apple TV unit incorporating a new A14 chip may also be in production.

Updates to the M2 chip:

The rumored update focuses primarily on new processing and updated specifications for several well-known products, including the new M2 chip. The chip would be introduced to a number of computer models, including the M2 Pro Mac mini, M2 Pro, and M2 Max 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pros, and the M2 Ultra and M2 Extreme Mac Pro. Moreover, reportedly, the new M3 chip is being developed alongside a 15-inch MacBook Air.

Other Products:

The long-rumored Apple Augmented Reality headgear (built with the M2 chip) is still in development, and buyers may see a glimpse of a revamped HomePod, which was earlier canceled in favor of the HomePod Mini.

Check out? Apple iPhone 14 new design leak reveals new upgrades