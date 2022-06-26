Apple iPhone 14 new design leak reveals new upgrades

Apple iPhone 14 design changes were revealed months ago, but speculation about their performance has been far more contentious. And now, a new leak has sparked speculation about their battery life.

This is the first time capacities for the new range have been reported, and while three models have received minor battery increases, a drop for the iPhone 14 Pro may indicate that your money would be better spent elsewhere.

The leak categorizes battery capacities as follows:

3279 mAh iPhone 14 (iPhone 13 – 3,227 mAh)

4325 mAh (N/A) iPhone 14 Max

3200 mAh iPhone 14 Pro (iPhone 13 Pro – 3,095 mAh)

4323 mAh iPhone 14 Pro Max (iPhone 3 Pro Max – 4,352 mAh)

Airpods Pro 2 Update

A new leak appears to confirm that a significant update will be included with the next Apple earbuds release, the Apple AirPods Pro 2, which is expected later this year. New AirPods beta software has just been released to developers, and it suggests something seemingly innocuous, an updated Bluetooth codec for Apple AirPods Max, but which could have spectacular ramifications, say, for future in-ears such as AirPods Pro.

The Apple iPhone 14 series will be the first in five years without a notch. This is true for some models in the series. According to a recent report, the iPhone 14 series will be more expensive than the iPhone 13 series.