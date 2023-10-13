Apple NameDrop Lets You Share Contact Information With Just A Single Tap: Check Out Details

Apple NameDrop Feature & Its Use

NameDrop is the newest method by which iPhone users can share contact information with each other. The best part about it is that now you no longer have to give your phone to strangers if you want to swap contact info. You need to simply tap your phones together to swap contact information. It is just one tap away. So, easy! If you’re an iPhone user, and running iOS 17 then you’re quite lucky. NameDrop is available for you. Otherwise, you need to just update to iOS 17. As long as you have a supported iPhone, you can use this feature.

How does NameDrop work?

The silicon giant, Apple called NameDrop a “new AirDrop experience.” The company says that:

“Users with iPhones can hold their iPhone near another to share their contact information with only their intended recipients.”

The company also made it clear that users will be able to select what information they want to share with other people. In this way, you won’t have to worry about accidentally sending extremely personal information to strangers. Basically, all you have to do is place your iPhone close to the intended recipient of your NameDrop, and here you go. Once you’ve placed the iPhones together, a Contact Poster will pop up. It will be the image that usually pops up when you call someone. After that, you can select the option to just receive the contact or send your own back. It’s quite easy. What do you think?

Now, the question arises of how to turn NameDrop off. Not everyone is going to be a fan of this new feature. Isn’t it? Some people like such features some do not. If you are the one to fall into that category, Apple’s got you covered. Follow the steps mentioned below to turn the NameDrop feature off.

Open the Settings app

app Tap on General .

. Navigate to the AirDrop tab.

tab. Once you open the tab, simply toggle the Bring Devices Together option off.

NameDrop is just one of the innovative features of iOS 17. There are other great additions. If you want to know more about iOS 17 head to the link shared below:

