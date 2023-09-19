Apple’s long-awaited iOS 17 update for iPhones is now official with a number of new and improved security features. Many of these are security features for iPhone owners who are at greater risk of cyberattacks and spyware, like journalists, activists and human rights defenders. Other iOS 17 features are for the wider population, including anti-web tracking and safely storing passwords and the easy sharing of newer phishing-resistant passkeys.

iOS 17 Includes These New Security and Privacy Features