iOS 17 Includes These New Security and Privacy Features
Apple’s long-awaited iOS 17 update for iPhones is now official with a number of new and improved security features. Many of these are security features for iPhone owners who are at greater risk of cyberattacks and spyware, like journalists, activists and human rights defenders. Other iOS 17 features are for the wider population, including anti-web tracking and safely storing passwords and the easy sharing of newer phishing-resistant passkeys.
- The new update brings Lockdown Mode to Apple Watch, iPhones, iPads and Macs. Lockdown Mode works by selectively turning off certain iPhone features that have been abused by spyware makers in the past. Lockdown Mode in iOS 17 also automatically removes the geolocation data from photos by default when sharing photos with other people. Lockdown Mode will block automatically joining non-secure Wi-Fi networks.
- iOS 17’s Safari browser now strips tracking information from web addresses. It will uniquely identify your device and track you across the web. This makes it more difficult for websites and advertisers to see which other sites you access.
- Private browsing will also lock by default. It will prompt the device owner to scan their face or fingerprint before their private tabs will open.
- Passkeys allow you to log in without worrying that your passwords might get stolen and are getting an update. You can now share passkeys with friends and family.
- Check-In is a new feature that lets iPhone owners share with friends when they plan to arrive at their destination safely. The feature monitors the person’s real-time location and will alert the friend if something seems wrong. This location data is end-to-end encrypted.
- Live Transcription is an added bonus for those who never want to be bothered by a spam or scam call again. Instead of answering the phone, live transcription converts the caller’s voice into text displayed on the screen in real time.