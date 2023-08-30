Apple Officially Announces iPhone 15 Launch Date

We have been getting rumors about the date of Apple’s next grand unveiling event since last week. Many leaksters have been making anticipations regarding the iPhone 15 Launch date since the beginning of this year. However, now the company has put an end to all those rumors and has confirmed the date itself. According to Apple, the iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max which may end up being called iPhone 15 Ultra will be revealed on September 12 at 10 AM PT. Let me tell you that it will be streamed online at apple.com and the Apple TV app as always.

Brace Yourselves For The Biggest iPhone 15 Launch Event

Apple calls this event “wanderlust”, which means “a strong desire to travel”. In Silicon Giant’s case, that would then decrypt as “a strong desire to be wowed”, possibly? Anyhow, let’s wait and watch as the launch is quite imminent.

All four new iPhones are confirmed to come with USB-C ports due to the recent EU law. The highly anticipated iPhone 15 Pro Max / Ultra is tipped to be the first Apple device ever to boast a periscope zoom camera. The Pro variants are expected to come with titanium frames, in a move away from stainless steel. The entire iPhone 15 series will substitute the mute switch with a programmable “Action button”. Moreover, all of them will feature the Dynamic Island.

Apple may also decide to rejuvenate its AirPods lineup to give them USB-C ports as well. The Apple Watch Series 9 and Apple Watch Ultra 2 are expected to make an appearance at the Apple event too. So are you guys excited? What are you looking forward to? Do share with us in the comment section. Stay tuned!

