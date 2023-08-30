WhatsApp Launches Mac App With Group Video & Audio Calling

The messaging giant owned by Meta, WhatsApp has just launched an app for Mac computers. It seems as if WhatsApp launched the MacOS App in a continuing bid to compete with business video calling giant Zoom. The point worth mentioning here is that the WhatsApp Mac app also includes group audio and video calls for multiple people. On Tuesday morning, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg posted on his Instagram broadcast channel:

“Launching a new WhatsApp app for Mac. Group calls up to 8 people on video and 32 on audio,”

It is quite clear from the post that WhatsApp Mac Users will be able to make a group video call with up to 8 people while a group audio call with up to 32 people at a time.

How to Download WhatsApp for Mac:

Reports claim that the all-new app will be available on Apple’s App Store quite soon. Once it becomes available, here’s how to download it onto your Mac:

Go to the WhatsApp website. Press the green download button at the top right corner. Three options will pop up for download: Android, iOS, and Mac. Click the download button under Mac. The download will start. Once it’s done, tap on the file. Drag and drop the green WhatsApp file into your Apps folder or just click on it to run it. Log in to your WhatsApp account or set up a new one to get started.

It is pertinent to mention here that WhatsApp for Mac requires macOS 11 or later. There are some new features introduced with this app. For instance, users can select to receive incoming call notifications while their app is closed. They can even drag and drop files from your desktop into a chat to share them.

