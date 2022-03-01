Apple Plans for March Event: Mark Gurman

According to the Bloomberg’s Mark Gurmans’s February reports, Apple was planning for an event on the March 8th. Mr. Gurman in his newsletter “Power On” gave the same news of Apple’s 8th March event.

It is part of the Apple company tradition that for their Spring event they choose the month of March; with last year exception it was held in April. Normally for an event Apple sends the invitations a week before the actual event. So we calculate the dates according to the Apple’s past last events we can say that the invitations for the event have been sent out today i.e. Tuesday 1st March. Another thing that is commonly done by Apple, is their events are held on Tuesdays. Looking and checking all the signs the March 8th event is more possible as its a Tuesday as well.

Following other events and developments from the company, Apple has filed three new Mac models, one iPad and one iPhone in the Eurasian Economic Database. From this we can say that these devices will be launched soon.

Now lets list the different products that will be launched in the expected Apple Spring Event.

Updated version of iPhone SE. According to the many rumors it will look like its 2020 version which is a look alike of the iPhone 8. The 2022 iPhone SE will be equipped with A15 Bionic chip, an improved rear camera and 5G connectivity.

The iPad Air new updated version will be sporting the new A-series chip and 5G connectivity. Though no design changes are expected.

The new Mac with the Apple-designed chip are expected to be introduced. Furthermore the rumor has it that this new Mac might be the high-end Mac mini, whereas according to other rumors it might be a refreshed 13-inch MacBook.

The iOS 15.4 and iPadOS 15.4 updates may also be part of the March event.

This year’s March Event is also expected to be conducted like the past two years. It will not be a physical in-person audience, the event will be digitally streamed only. This event will be followed later in the year by the WWDC somewhere in September.

In a matter of days we will see whether the rumors turn out true or false.

