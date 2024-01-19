Apple Plans To Bring Camera Button To Entire iPhone 16 Series

Apple is working on the highly anticipated iPhone 16 series nowadays. There had been many rumors and leaks swirling about the upcoming iPhone series. The series will include three models: iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Pro & iPhone 16 Pro Max. A rumor has been circulating since the beginning of this year that Apple will bring a camera button to the entire series. According to the latest report, the capture button will be able to respond to both touch and pressure. Moreover, it will allow users to zoom in and out by swiping left and right on it.

iPhone 16 Camera Button Is Tipped To Be Mechanical

Apple is testing the new button on prototypes of iPhone 16 to help people quickly take videos/photos while holding their phones horizontally. Sources claim that the camera button will be mechanical rather than solid state. It means the button will move when it is pressed. It will be quite similar to the other buttons currently present on the iPhone. In addition, the surface of the capture button will respond to touch input even with the mechanical design. It will enable you to zoom in and out. The worth mentioning feature is that the button will respond to pressure as well. Reports claim that users will be able to bring images into focus by pressing it lightly and activate the shutter by pressing more firmly on the button.

The capture button sounds very useful. Many apps generating user content such as TikTok have been increasingly shifting their attention to horizontal videos. So, Apple’s plan to bring a new button seems quite handy. The gestures for zooming in and out seem similar to the swipe gesture used on AirPods Pro for adjusting the volume levels. Isn’t it? What do you guys think?

There have been many rumors that Apple has not planned any other cosmetic changes that would differentiate the iPhone 16 from the previous models. The iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max are tipped to be slightly bigger than their predecessors. Otherwise, there will be no notable design changes. In addition to all this, Apple’s plan to change the capacitive buttons on the iPhone 15 has been changed due to quality challenges. One major reason is that the haptic vibrations themselves didn’t meet its standards. That’s why now there is no plan to make changes in iPhone 15.