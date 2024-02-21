Apple Releases iOS 17.4 beta 4 with a Few Notable Upgrades

Apple released iOS 17.4 beta 4 with the build number ’21E5209b’ to developers yesterday. The beta brings a few noteworthy updates, including updates to the Settings app, the addition of a new personalized splash screen when you restart the device, a new car play feature, and more.

The new beta is currently available to registered developers, who can update through the Settings app by tapping on “General” and then selecting “Software Update.” It is also expected that the new iOS 17.4 beta 4 will be released to public beta testers later this week.

New Personalized Splash Screen:

When you reboot your iPhone with iOS 17.4 for the first time, you will be able to see a new welcome screen that’s personalized with your profile picture.

Battery and Settings updates:

Apple has also tweaked the “Battery” menu in the Settings app, which makes it easy to know if your device’s battery health is “normal.” Similarly, Apple has also announced that the batteries in the iPhone 15 perform better than initially anticipated.

New CarPlay feature:

The Silicon Valley giant has also included a new CarPlay feature. The new feature includes a new option to display information regarding upcoming maneuvers through a “new instrument cluster experience.”

“Users will be able to swap the desired display type between the main and instrument cluster screen by tapping the map configuration button on the upper right of the Maps main screen,” Apple explains.