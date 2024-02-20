Apple Music seems to be in the testing phase of integrating with a service called SongShift, which helps users transfer music from other services into Apple Music. This feature is currently in the latest beta version of Apple Music on Android.

For those unfamiliar, SongShift is a third-party service that has been around for some time. It allows users to move their music libraries and playlists between different music streaming platforms. For example, you can use the SongShift app to transfer playlists from Apple Music to Spotify, or the other way around.

Apple Music SongShift: A Seamless Music Transfer Experience

Apple is now testing the integration of SongShift directly into Apple Music. According to Reddit users, a new prompt in Apple Music for Android asks if users want to “add saved music and playlists you made in other music services to your Apple Music library.” There’s also a new option in Apple Music’s settings on Android to facilitate this.

Currently, Apple Music’s integration with SongShift is only visible to some users for Android beta. It appears to be in the early stages of beta testing and is not fully operational yet. Nevertheless, Apple is collaborating with SongShift to develop this integration.

It’s uncertain whether Apple intends to introduce this integration to Apple Music on iPhone as well. Typically, Apple Music for Android and Apple Music for iPhone offer the same features.

