Apple Releases iOS Update To Fix iPhone 15 Pro Overheating Issue

The iPhone 15 series was launched on September 12. It was one of the most anticipated and biggest launches by the California-based company to date. However, nearly a week after its launch, a number of iPhone 15 Pro users began reporting that their units were becoming hotter than usual. The silicon giant acknowledged the issue saying that a software bug was causing the elevated heating after setting up or restoring the phones because of increased background activity.

We still don’t know what actually caused the iPhone overheating problem. The silicon giant said that some recent updates to third-party apps are causing iPhones to overload the system. The company has been working with those app developers to figure out remedies. The third-party apps causing the problem include the game Asphalt 9, ride-hailing platform Uber Technologies, and Meta Platforms’ Instagram, which fixed the issue with its app on September 27.

According to Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, the issue on the iPhone 15 Pro models was presumably caused by “compromises made in the thermal system design” of their new titanium frame. However, the company said this was not the case and that the titanium body provided better heat dissipation as compared to the previous iPhones made of aluminum and stainless steel. Recently, Apple released an update to its iOS operating system in order to address an overheating issue on some iPhone 15 units.

The iOS 17.0.3 is a 423MB update. It is available for the iPhone XS and later. Apple stated in its software update section on iPhones:

“addresses an issue that may cause an iPhone to run warmer than expected”

The all-new iOS update also includes bug fixes and security updates. Users can easily download the update by selecting Settings > General > Software Update, choosing Install Now or Download & Install (depending on availability), and following the on-screen instructions. Also, some simple steps to cool down the phone have also been provided.