Apple Releases the Second Beta of iOS 16.4 for Developers

Yesterday, the Silicon Valley Giant Apple released the second beta of iOS 16.4 for developers. While the initial beta introduced numerous new features and other important modifications, the second beta is comparatively limited. Still, there are several noteworthy improvements in the second beta.

iOS 16.4 has several new features. These include push notifications for web apps, dozens of new emojis, improvements to the 5G network, previews for Mastodon links in the Messages app, and updates to the Apple Music and Podcast applications. As far as we can tell, the second beta of iOS 16.4 does not include any new features that were not included in the first beta. Still, Apple has made a number of other noteworthy modifications.

New Improvements in the Second Beta of iOS 16.4 for Developers

As reported by Aaron Zollo and Steve Moss, the page-turning effect has returned to Apple Books with the release of the latest version. The animation was removed when iOS 16’s redesigned Books app was released the previous year.

Apple has enabled 5G Standalone functionality on the iPhone for the first time in iOS 16.4 beta 1. The feature was nevertheless unique to T-Mobile customers in the United States. Now, with the second beta, Apple has introduced 5G Standalone support to Brazilian operators Vivo and TIM Brasil. Moreover, a source claims that based on iOS code, Softbank subscribers will soon have access to 5G SA.

5G Standalone refers to a 5G network that employs dedicated equipment, whereas 5G Non-Standalone is built on LTE network infrastructure. T-Mobile claims that its 5G SA network is capable of speeds up to 3 Gbps. 5G Standalone is distinct from 5G mmWave, which is only available in the United States.

In iOS 16.4, Apple is collaborating with Docomo and JCOM to allow consumers to effortlessly switch a physical SIM card to an eSIM.

In our earlier review of the first beta of iOS 16.4, which features minor modifications to the Music app, we stated that there were no new hints concerning Apple Classical. Intriguingly, iOS 16.4 beta 2 has additional references to Apple’s forthcoming classical music app. A notification states, “In order to listen to Apple Music Classics, Apple Music must be installed.”

Apple acquired classical music streaming startup Primephonic about two years ago. There are currently no solid indications that the app will be released in the near future. It is yet unknown what caused Apple to delay the introduction of Apple Classics. In addition, as pointed out by our reader Matthew Putt, the AppleCare option in iOS settings now displays icons for each device.

