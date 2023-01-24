Apple Rolls Out OS Updates For Some Older iPhones

Advertisement

No doubt, the silicon giant, Apple always takes care of its old users. According to some latest reports, Apple is being said to roll out OS updates for older iPhones. It means all those users who own older iPhones and are not capable to update those sets to the latest version of iOS can now enjoy updates specifically designed for their older handsets. Reports claim that the silicon giant has provided iOS 12.5.7, and macOS 11.7.3, together with other updates for older devices that can’t be updated to the latest versions.

Here Is The List of Older iPhones That Will Be Getting OS Updates

The point worth mentioning here is that the all-new updates are actually for users who are still using older devices and operating systems. These updates address similar bugs and security patches that are available in the recent iOS 16.3 and macOS Ventura releases. The most amazing part is that at least 14 different systems affected by security issues that have been patched are included in the security patch list.

iOS 12.5.7

iOS 15.7.3

iPadOS 15.7.3

macOS Big Sur 11.7.3

macOS Monterey 12.6.3

Apple Users may notice the skipped iOS versions between iOS 12 and iOS 15. Those are actually due to where iPhones/MACs were cut off from updating. Every device that has the ability to run iOS 13 could run iOS 15, so the company doesn't update every version. The oldest device supported by iOS 12.5.7, for instance, is the iPhone 5s released back in September 2013. If we talk about laptops, then the oldest Macs supported by macOS Big Sur are the MacBook Air 2013, Mac Pro, and MacBook Pro.

The systems that were addressed via this update include:

AppleMobileFileIntegrity

curl

dcerpc

DiskArbitration

DriverKit

Intel Graphics Driver

PackageKit

Kernel

Mail Exchange

Maps

Screen Time

Weather

WebKit

WebKit

Windows Installer

You can know more about the patches and view the CVE numbers using Apple's support page for the update. The people who have automatic updates enabled won't have to do anything as the update will likely install overnight. However, those who want to install the update manually can do so via the Settings app. Just tap "General" then "Software Update."