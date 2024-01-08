Apple Sales Witness Double Digit Decline in China – Why?

There is bad news for Silicon Valley giant Apple, as its sales in China declined by 30% year on year, as per a report. Moreover, Jefferies analysts predict that the declining trend will continue in 2024. The newly launched iPhone 15 series witnessed an unusually slow start, which resulted in a 30% year-on-year decline.

In comparison, the tech giant Huawei posted good growth numbers, owing to the Mate 60 lineup, which succeeded in the local smartphone market in China.

The iPhone 15 launch occurred around a couple of weeks ago, after the surprise announcement of the Mate 60 Pro. Industry analysts say that patriotism was the main reason that urged Chinese people to back Huawei’s flagship phone with its new Made-in-China processor.

Apple’s double-digit decline in volumes is expected to continue into the upcoming year. Consequently, several iPhone deals were spotted in the last week across multiple online shopping portals. However, despite the discounted prices, the volume of sales didn’t increase.

Furthermore, Jefferies estimated 35 million shipments for Huawei, which could’ve been even more if there hadn’t been some supply constraints.

