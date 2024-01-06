The launch of the iPhone 16 series might be far off, but MacRumors has given us a sneak peek with render images based on prototypes of the iPhone 16 Pro (codenamed Diablo) and the iPhone 16 Pro Max (codenamed Lightning). While these upcoming models look similar to their predecessors, they’re set to sport larger screen sizes and a new capacitive Capture button nestled below the power button on the right side.

iPhone 16 Pro Renders Show These Minor Changes

Check Also: Phone Smuggling Bust: Woman Nabbed at Karachi Airport With 23 iPhone 15 Pro Max

The iPhone 16 Pro will flaunt a 6.27-inch screen. It will come with preliminary dimensions of 149.6 x 71.45 x 8.25mm and an estimated weight of 194 grams. On the other hand, the 16 Pro Max will boast a larger 6.85-inch display. It will be measuring around 163 x 77.58 x 8.25mm and weighing about 225 grams. Moreover, both models will receive upgraded 48MP ultrawide cameras. Whereas, the smaller 16 Pro will get a 5x tetraprism zoom lens.

Perhaps the most intriguing hardware addition is the new Capture button on both devices. This button is rumoured to house a force sensor and will sit flush with the phone’s frame. Exclusive to the Pro iPhone models, this button is designed to serve as a handy shortcut for the camera app. However, its inclusion necessitates Apple’s relocation of the US-exclusive mmWave antenna to the left side of the device.

As these leaks continue to surface, Apple enthusiasts eagerly await the iPhone 16 series launch, anticipating these speculated updates and additions to the lineup. The increased screen sizes and the innovative Capture button promise to enhance the user experience, offering potential convenience and improved camera functionalities.

See Also: iPhone 16 Series: All Rumors & Known Features So Far