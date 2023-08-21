According to some latest reports, Apple has started working on chipsets that the company will launch in 2025. Apple is now working on the A19 Bionic and M5 chips for future devices. It also means that work on the A18 Bionic and M4 might be nearing completion.

The A19 Bionic and M5 chips, revealed through CPU IDs by @_orangera1n on X, show that planning and development for these chips are well underway. It is worth mentioning here that the upcoming A17 Bionic and M3 have not reached consumers’ hands.

Apple Starts Working on the A19 Bionic and M5 Chips for the Future

There will be a single version of A19 Bionic. However, the M5 chip will come with many variants. It will include variations such as ‘Pro,’ ‘Max,’ and ‘Ultra,’. It signifies Apple’s dedication to providing options tailored to different consumer needs.

Innovation doesn’t come without challenges. While some chips may successfully undergo mass production, others might not see the light of day. The development of the A19 Bionic and M5 is a complex process, and mass production could present unforeseen difficulties.

The speculation surrounding TSMC’s 2nm process for the A19 Bionic and M5 chips indicates that Apple is trying hard to make them more powerful. But let’s not forget the imminent A17 Bionic and M3, which promise exciting advancements on their own. So let’s keep our focus on these chips now.

Next month, Apple is having an event to launch its most anticipated iPhone 15 lineup. This year, we will see some design changes in the iPhone lineup. So stay tuned for more updates.

