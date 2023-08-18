Apple has launched a software update for the Apple Watch that addresses bugs and issues that were found in applications that utilize the Apple Watch to track the symptoms of Parkinson’s disease. The 20U80 (new update to WatchOS 9.6.1) is mainly focused on bug fixes. Most importantly, it fixes bugs with the motion sensor API that is used to track Parkinson’s tremors.

In the year 2023, the FDA has given its approval to a number of different tracking apps. Among these are H20 Therapeutics’ Parky and NeuroRPM, both of which have received 510(k) clearance in the past year, which indicates that their application for a health tech product is regarded as being extremely similar to one that has already been approved by the FDA.

These apps track dyskinesia and tremors, and they link to an API that was built by Apple. The API is called CMMovementDisorderManager or Movement Disorder API. In a research that was published in the journal Science Translational Medicine in 2021, its therapeutic potential was investigated.

Apple states the bug prevents apps using the Motion Disorder API from accessing motion data to track tremors and symptoms associated with Parkinson’s disease.

The utilization of movement data extends beyond the functionality of a Fitbit step counter. Its mere purpose is to complement physician appointments. This approach enables individuals to observe the impact of different treatment modalities on their Parkinson’s symptoms. Therefore, mitigating the reliance on subjective narratives and recollection alone.

The introduction of medicinal reminders within the drugs tracking system was a notable feature of Watch OS 9 in 2022. The use of this new notification function will enhance the persistence of reminders that the user fails to report the administration of their drugs.

In this update, you can set Critical Alerts. Critical Alerts notification won’t be silenced even if the volume is low, or muted, or even in the Do Not Disturb mode.

Apple enthusiasts are awaiting the release of WatchOS 10. It is expected to be released on September 8, 2023. In the meantime, users can take advantage of the recently rolled out WatchOS 9.6.1 update.

