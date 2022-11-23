Apple Users Report iCloud Problem Corrupts Files, Adds Photos Of Strangers

Apple iCloud users are reporting a serious problem, including corrupted videos that contain photos of strangers. The problem seems to occur only when HDR and HEVC recording is enabled and when using the latest version of iCloud for Windows downloaded from the Microsoft store.

Some users are having issues while recording videos on iPhone 14 Pro Max. While some iPhone 13 Pro users also reported the issue. Some users revealed that they are getting the result in “black videos with scan lines” and, more worryingly, “inserting stills into videos from unknown sources, possibly others’ iCloud accounts.” These stills reportedly picture “other people’s families, soccer games and other random photos.”

If these images are coming from other iCloud users then this is a very serious issue. Currently, no one knows where the images are coming from. So there are also no evidence of Security breach as well. However, one user currently experiencing the bug has described these unexpected photos as “clearly someone else’s personal images”, which is potentially worrying for anyone who has personal content stored in their iCloud library.

Fortunately, only a limited number of users are affected by this issue. There is also a new report claiming that the bug is no longer occurring. However, this offers no reassurance for anyone whose personal photos may have already been shared accidentally, whether or not they originated from iCloud.

