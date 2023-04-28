We already know that Apple is working on an updated version of the Apple Watch Ultra that has an improved microLED display. But the device seems to launch two years later. Yes, you read it right, the device won’t launch until the second half of 2025.
According to information shared by display analyst Ross Young, the microLED Apple Watch has now been “pushed out” to 2025 at the earliest. Now, the device won’t launch in 2024. Earlier this year, Young gave a more vague 2025 release timeline, but now he has dialled his prediction into the latter half of the year.
Apple Watch Ultra With MicroLED Display to Launch in 2025
Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman has also confirmed Apple is working on a microLED Apple Watch. Earlier this year, he suggested that the device could come out at the end of 2024, but Apple’s timeline has likely since shifted.
Early rumours about devices that are a year or two out can be unreliable in terms of launch timing as Apple often has to push back its release dates due to delays in design, component sourcing, manufacturing, and more.
Anyhow, Apple Watch Ultra will be the first Apple device to adopt a microLED display. However, Apple is also planning to bring the technology to the iPhone and other devices in the future. Obviously, it will take a lot of time to bring this technology to all Apple products. Anyhow, we will let you know more details about the device in the coming weeks. So stay tuned for more updates.
