Apple Will Soon Stop Providing Customer Support On Social Media

Some sources claim that soon Apple employees will stop offering assistance to customers via X (Twitter) as well as YouTube and the Apple Support Community online forum. The Silicon giant is planning to eliminate its social media support advisor roles. It will also include the paid community specialist role for the Apple Support Community, later this year. According to the latest reports, over 150 Apple employees will be affected. However, the good piece of news for them is that the company will offer these workers an opportunity to switch to a phone-based support role.

Apple To Stop Offering Customer Service From 1st October

The company is expected to make changes from October 1st. After that, users on X will get automated messages directing them elsewhere for help. The silicon giant will also stop offering customer service in the comments section of YouTube videos on the Apple Support channel. Let me tell you that we still don’t know the reason why Apple is doing this. It is possible that the silicon giant is just trying to cut costs, primarily after X increased API prices in March, indirectly raising the cost of social media management tools. On the other hand, these platforms may not be the most efficient way of offering technical assistance to customers. That’s why Apple is going to take this step.

The company is not the only one reducing the support it offers via social media in either case. Last year, Sony also halted offering one-to-one PlayStation customer support through the service then-called Twitter. It’s still not clear why Sony made the move. Then comes Netflix which is trying to steer customers toward using company-owned platforms more. Maybe Apple’s trying to pull off something similar. Anyhow, let’s wait and watch.

