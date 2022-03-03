AppleEvent hashflag surfaces all over internet ahead of the event

The hashflag for the next Apple Event is already live on Twitter.

Apple revealed earlier today that a special event would be held on Tuesday, March 8, 2022. Apple has its own hashflag when you use the hashtag #AppleEvent on Twitter to add to the excitement. The hashflag is just the new Apple logo, which is being used to promote the upcoming event, which begins at 10:00 a.m. PDT.

On Twitter, a hashflag is a symbol that appears next to select unique hashtags. This time, the hashflag depicts the Apple logo in the event invitation’s colours.

From today until March 11th, the hashflag will be active on Twitter. The unique emblem in the tweets’ text isn’t animated, but it wouldn’t be surprising if the like button had an animation reserved for the event day.

With the low-cost iPhone SE and iPad Pro, Apple will unveil its largest lineup of devices in March. So keep your eyes fixed for the launch of the iPhone SE3 with 5G and the A15 Bionic CPU at the Apple Spring Event 2022. Other Apple devices, such as the iPad Pro and iPad Air 5, might be announced during Apple’s next March event.

Apple is inventive yet proactive. It is capable of producing far more than what buyers may conceive. Updated CPUs, spectacular display features, and a slew of new features will be available. Apple will improve service quality and technical sophistication. Let’s see what Apple has planned for their #AppleEvent in 2022.