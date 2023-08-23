Apple has released the latest public betas for iOS 17. Apple’s upcoming operating systems will bring a host of new features that will enhance the user experience across various apps. People who want to download the latest operating systems can do so via the Apple Beta Software Program.

Registered developers are able to opt into the betas by opening up the Settings app, going to the Software Update section, tapping on the “Beta Updates” option, and toggling on the ‌iOS 17‌ Developer Beta. You need an Apple ID associated with a developer account to download and install the beta.

Apple Releases Fifth Public Betas of iOS 17 – Here is What’s New

‌iOS 17‌ is a major update that introduces a customized look for each person that calls, with the person who places the call able to customize their look. Live voicemails let you see a transcript of a message someone is leaving in real time. So you can choose to pick up the phone if you want. Voice messages people send in iMessage are now transcribed into text. You can also record a video or audio message when someone misses your FaceTime call, and ‌FaceTime‌ works on the Apple TV through Continuity functionality.

In Messages, apps have been moved to a new tucked-away interface for a cleaner look. There is a new Check-In feature that will let your friends and family keep an eye on you when you’re travelling. Check-In automatically notifies friends or family members when you arrive at a destination. You can share the locations directly from the Messages app.

In a group chat, there’s a catch-up arrow so you can see the first message you haven’t seen in a conversation. With search filters, you can more easily find what you’re looking for. Stickers have been overhauled. All emoji are now stickers, living alongside sticker packs and Memoji. Using the remove from background feature in ‌iOS 17‌, you can turn the subject from any image into a sticker.

With StandBy, an iPhone placed horizontally turns into a little home hub that displays information like the calendar, time, home controls, and more. It also displays the Live Activities in full screen.

Widgets on the Home Screen are interactive. So you can do things like check off an item on a to-do list or turn off the lights without having to open an app. AirDrop has been improved. There’s a NameDrop function for sharing contacts quickly. You can hold two iPhones together to start a SharePlay session. SharePlay also now works with CarPlay so passengers can play their music in the car too.

Other new features include a journaling app coming later this year, AirPlay in select hotel rooms, improvements to AirPods Pro 2 thanks to a new Adaptive Audio feature, offline Maps, Siri that does not require the “Hey” activation, and improvements to search and spotlight.

