The Silicon Valley giant Apple has officially released the M1 Ultra, its top-of-the-line desktop processor series. This chipset has been surfacing on testing websites for the past few weeks, and it has now been spotted on GeekBench, where it reportedly outperformed some of Intel and AMD’s top chips.

Apple’s recently released M1 Ultra CPU passed GeekBench with a score of 24,055 points in multi-core testing and 1793 points in single-core testing, according to a Tweet from @TheGalox_. It outperformed Intel’s high-end Core i9-12900K processor, which got only 17,299 points in multi-core testing. However, the intel processor maintained its lead in single-core testing, with a score of 1893.

Apple’s M1 Ultra Outperforms the latest Intel Chip on Geekbench

Furthermore, the M1 Ultra’s performance was also exceptional against AMD’s latest Ryzen Threadripper PRO 5975WX chipset. The latter is an enterprise-grade processor that achieved 27603 points in multi-core testing. Though, it is pertinent to mention here that the Threadripper has 32 cores as compared to the M1 Ultra’s 20. In addition, we recently saw an early benchmark of the M1 Ultra nearly competing with the Ryzen Threadripper 3990X processor, which has a massive number of cores (64).

While the new Apple M1 chipset did not outperform the AMD chips, it came very close to matching their performance. However, because these are only synthetic benchmarks that only show raw performance on a specific platform, they don’t necessarily mean that the chip is already surpassing every other chipset on the market.

