Apple has introduced a number of chips on different devices with different names. For example, Apple introduced the M1 Pro, M1 Max and M1 Ultra for MacBook Pro laptops and the new Mac Studio. Basically, Apple keeps revamping its chip to power different types of devices. However now, some latest reports have revealed that Apple is working on a new ‘Extreme’ version of the M2 chip. The company will launch this chipset next year to power a new Mac Pro desktop.

Apple’s Upcoming M2 Extreme Chip May Feature 384GB RAM

As of now, Apple will introduce the M2 Pro and M2 Max chips in the coming months for its next generation of MacBook devices. The report also claims that there will be a high-performance chip and Apple is expected to go beyond the ‘Ultra’ branding with the M2 lineup.

As far as its specs are concerned, Apple will double down the spec sheet of M2 Extreme to offer better performance. For instance, the regular M2 comes with an 8-core CPU and 10-core GPU. Whereas, the M2 Pro will likely offer up to a 10-core CPU and 20-core GPU with 48GB RAM support. Similarly, the M2 Max is expected to arrive with a 40-Core GPU and 96GB RAM support. Following that trend, the M2 Extreme will offer a 48-core CPU and 160-core GPU with up to 384GB of RAM support.

A redesigned Mac Pro is also in the works with Jade 2C-Die and Jade 4C-Die codenames. It is worth mentioning here that Apple has not revealed any information regarding this yet. These are all rumours. But we may get some official information about the chip in the coming months.

